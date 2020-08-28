ROFL!

A new report out in The Athletic says NBA players, including LeBron James, reached out to former President Barack Obama and he told them to resume playing, but with a plan:

LeBron James led small group of players who sought advice of Barack Obama on Wednesday, and the former President offered them guidance to continue playing with plan of action. Full details on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/nFCCvmFjgo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

And that plan, as we told you, was to open up arenas for in-person voting, which may not even be feasible:

Donald Trump scores a major win on in-person voting after the NBA and NBPA agree to resume playoffs https://t.co/2Jio4e4u4y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2020

Maybe LeBron should’ve “called Jared Kushner” instead?

Should have called Jared Kushner. https://t.co/zfuiLEAGSB — Cian (@Cianaf) August 28, 2020

Thanks, Obama:

obama talked them down from their strike. of course. https://t.co/SZAiq9fDG0 — the spiritual wifery guy (@WallaWallaJesus) August 28, 2020

“He’s a one man progressive movement wrecking ball”:

He did it again. 2009/2010, 2020 primary, the nba strike. He’s a one man progressive movement wrecking ball. https://t.co/VGKfRoayLn — Calico Jack (@JanissaryJones) August 28, 2020

Barack Obama is not a wartime consigliere?

that's no shade to obama. but that's his getdown. question the players have to ask themselves is if and when they're ready to fight, at which point they'll need the counsel of a fighter. — bomani (@bomani_jones) August 28, 2020

“I am so over this style of politics”:

Obama's brand of "change" was maybe fine in 2008 when that's what the country needed after 8 years of Bush. But in 2020? His "brand" is totally out-of-date in that it's too wimpy & compromising & we just don't have to play that game anymore. I am so over this style of politics. https://t.co/Hg87yXfNc3 — Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) August 28, 2020

In other words, President Obama just wanted to get back to watch the games?

Barack just wanted to watch ball lmfaooooooo — Championship Chuck (@DrYoungmoney) August 28, 2020

No basketball would be bad for the former president’s bracket — James Morrison, CAIA (@ShamanDionysus) August 28, 2020

So…. they want to play lip service about reform and do nothing to address police brutality? — Hoichi The Earless (@HoichiDEarless) August 28, 2020

Or maybe they’re thinking about their puppetmasters in China?

LeBron sees big picture- can’t ruin season for China fans and their income stream from there. — Cody (@cody_washburn) August 28, 2020

Either way, it’s freaking hilarious.

