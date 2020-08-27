Well, that was fast. The NBA strike over the Jacob Blake shooting is over:

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner CALLED IT:

Jared Kushner to CNBC: "The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially." Wow. "Take a night off from work." Wow. pic.twitter.com/jrI7ICIDgu — The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2020

Well, close. They’re taking two days off of work:

Sources: NBA players — and league — are aiming to restart games Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

And they want changes made, whatever that means:

Sources: NBA players in meeting today agreed to continue playing this postseason — but want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements. Players expect games to resume this weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

A 48-hour protest is what John Lewis would’ve done?

The courage and conviction that athletes of the NBA & WNBA have shown over the last 24 hours is America at its best. They’ve seen something that's not right, not just, not fair, and they’re taking action to stop it. #goodtrouble — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 27, 2020

Earlier, the Trump administration’s Mark Short was criticized for saying that the strike was “absurd and silly”:

!!! Marc Short, a top White House official, to CNN on the NBA strike: "In my mind, it’s absurd and silly." Also: "If they want to protest, I don't think we care." pic.twitter.com/SFCSTtEFto — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 27, 2020

And then they caved, proving the strike was “absurd and silly”:

NBA players think if they don’t play people will care immensely. I think they’re totally wrong. Most will just find another form of entertainment to watch instead. Only 2 million people watch playoffs now. Meaning 320 million+ are already finding something else to do. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2020

***