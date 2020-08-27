The Daily Caller’s Kyle Hooten was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of his bulletproof vest and backpack while covering the looting in Minneapolis last night:

Be on the lookout:

Yes, this is insane:

But do you know what’s even more insane? The reaction from libs:

He should’ve used the vest, they say:

That’s what it’s for, right?

And then there were the death threats:

Lots of death threats:

Weird. A journo is robbed, tweets about it, is now getting death threats but there’s an MSM blackout over it? Why is that?

***

