The Daily Caller’s Kyle Hooten was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of his bulletproof vest and backpack while covering the looting in Minneapolis last night:

Just got robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis for my bulletproof vest and backpack — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Be on the lookout:

Two black males, one was stout 5’6” wearing a white shirt with a Gucci scarf around his head, the other was skinny 5’10” wearing a black shirt. Now they have a Mystery Ranch backpack, a tan bulletproof vest, a police surplus gas mask, a Israeli surplus gas mask and an IFAK — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Yes, this is insane:

Kyle is reporting for the Daily Caller in Minneapolis and was just robbed at gunpoint. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/tBryK4uJ0p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2020

But do you know what’s even more insane? The reaction from libs:

how do you get robbed for a bulletproof vest? https://t.co/Goz1P2Spu8 — Tony X (@soIoucity) August 27, 2020

He should’ve used the vest, they say:

How do you get robbed at gunpoint while wearing a bulletproof vest? Simply absorb the bullet. https://t.co/FGgAjun7y2 — Dr. Giuliani, MD (@danker_hank) August 27, 2020

That’s what it’s for, right?

why'd you even bother wearing the vest if you weren't prepared to use it? https://t.co/XYOdTN7Frc — tier 69 operator (@tacticaldipshit) August 27, 2020

Dude wore a bulletproof vest just to let someone rob him at gunpoint dfkm what's the point of the vest then??? https://t.co/NLFA13nl60 — 📌 (@SV555_) August 27, 2020

And then there were the death threats:

Lots of death threats:

Nice death threat pic.twitter.com/p5JWck59Pz — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Interesting… that would qualify as racism, but I’ve been told it’s impossible to be racist against whites pic.twitter.com/N2HaXL7Ztv — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Another legally actionable death threat from the good folks over at BLM: pic.twitter.com/9c3goLBJFg — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Weird. A journo is robbed, tweets about it, is now getting death threats but there’s an MSM blackout over it? Why is that?

***