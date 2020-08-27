The mostly-peaceful protesters brought a guillotine with them to protest the RNC going on right now at the White House:

And, of course, the “executed” an effigy of President Trump:

Remember when the rodeo clown got fired for wearing a Barack Obama mask?

Watch:

But their demands are, well, not so extreme?

And this looks to be the same guillotine that made an appearance outside of Jeff Bezos’ house earlier today:

