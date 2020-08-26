Shaun King is trending this morning over this pinned tweet of his where he threatens to start doxing random Kenosha police officers unless the department releases the name of the officer who shot Jacob Blake on Sunday:

Bernie, come get your man:

Although “surrogate” might not be a strong enough word to describe the relationship:

And WTF is Twitter going to do about it?

Or are the rules *really* different if you’re a liberal blue-check?

No, he should not be:

