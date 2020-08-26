Shaun King is trending this morning over this pinned tweet of his where he threatens to start doxing random Kenosha police officers unless the department releases the name of the officer who shot Jacob Blake on Sunday:

Shaun King, who led a rape hoax against a police officer, is now admitting he will begin falsely accusing Kenosha police officers as being responsible for the Jacob Blake shooting. pic.twitter.com/PcqQOEkNpe — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2020

Bernie, come get your man:

Style note: it's *Bernie Sanders surrogate* Shaun King, always remember that part. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 26, 2020

Although “surrogate” might not be a strong enough word to describe the relationship:

Alternatively, "Shaun King, who introduced Bernie Sanders as he announced his campaign," or "Shaun King, author of a new book with a foreword written by Bernie Sanders" — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 26, 2020

And WTF is Twitter going to do about it?

A media outlet needs to grill Jack and Twitter about why Shaun King is allowed to stay on its platform. Call them and email them every day, get them on record and publish it. Every day until they answer. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

Or are the rules *really* different if you’re a liberal blue-check?

So con artist/top Bernie surrogate Shaun King is following up his attempts to incite violence by naming and threatening random police officers in Kenosha. He has a long history of naming the wrong people in shootings. Does @TwitterSafety have ANY rules for left-wing blue-checks? pic.twitter.com/1yRD47dQja — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 26, 2020

No, he should not be:

Shaun King should not be on Twitter. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2020

