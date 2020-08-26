Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is now projected to “become a category 4 storm later today”:
#BREAKING: #LAURA BECOMES A MAJOR HURRICANE
Max winds are up to 115 mph, making Laura a category 3 hurricane. Rapid intensification still underway and Laura will likely become a category 4 storm later today.@WCBD pic.twitter.com/ZMHqFcBWhH
— Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 26, 2020
The storm is expected to make landfall later tonight as a category 3 hurricane near the Texas-Louisana border:
Update on #Laura: it is now a Category 2 storm with winds at 110 mph. It is expected to undergo rapid intensification to a Category 4 later this afternoon and make landfall late tonight as a Category 3. pic.twitter.com/aV9eun8KyS
— WDTV 5 News (@WDTV5News) August 26, 2020
Port Arthur, Beaumont and Lake Charles are likely to experience severe impacts from the storm:
Cities that will feel the worst impacts from #Laura include Port Arthur, Beaumont and Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/4rM6w4tDZi
— Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 26, 2020
Evacuations are underway:
SWLA: Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter ahead of #hurricane #Laura landfall: Get out of Lake Charles. Get out of Calcasieu Parish #LaWx
MORE: https://t.co/04bZdq9VeK pic.twitter.com/8KelUlWgHa
— Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) August 26, 2020
And this is what officials have feared:
Laura’s weak side, thankfully, is likely what Houston-Galveston will see. But for Beaumont & Port Arthur into Lake Charles, Cameron, Lafayette and Arcadiana this looks to become an infamous and catastrophic landfall.
The much feared rapid intensification is underway. https://t.co/CjL6DAnDpv
— John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 26, 2020
The ocean temperature is “ideal” for rapid intensification:
Hurricanes get their energy from the ocean (through evaporation, then condensation). #Laura is moving over ideal ocean temperatures right now. https://t.co/N61VNdWh4P
— Ava Marie (@AvaWBAL) August 26, 2020
The NHC is predicting storm surge as far as 30 miles inland:
#Laura is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge producing potentially catastrophic damage with peak inundation of 10-15 ft above ground level between Sea Rim State Park, TX, and Intracoastal City, LA. In some places surge could penetrate as far as 30 miles inland. pic.twitter.com/B7kUVA3Jdy
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020
And the wind field is huge, too:
#HurricaneLaura Wind field at landfall. Hurricane winds ~100 miles wide (orange), Tropical Storm winds ~200 miles wide. (yellow) The size of Laura has increased significantly, not in Ike or Rita territory but getting there pic.twitter.com/3TrA7e3gPr
— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 26, 2020
A “nightmare for emergency managers” as people need to evacuate now:
This is a nightmare for emergency managers. 18 hours before landfall, rapidly strengthening hurricane, worse than predictions. Many who didn't expect to evacuate will now need to do so quickly! https://t.co/5t5yYwRugK
— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 26, 2020
Prayers up and we’ll keep you posted.
