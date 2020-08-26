Breaking news out of Antioch, Illinois where we’re seeing reports that Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, has been arrested in connection with the shootings in Kenosha last night that left two people dead and one wounded:

As we told you earlier, Townhall’s Julio Rosas witnessed and filmed at least part of the incident:

Court documents say he “fled the state of Wisconsin with intent to avoid prosecution for that offense”:

He’s been assigned a public defender and there will be an extradition hearing tomorrow:

They’ll be a press conference a little later today:

We’ll keep you posted.

