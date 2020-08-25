Mayor Bill de Blasio has a new plan to make schools safe from COVID-19 this year: Outdoor instruction:

"This is not a new thing in many ways, this is not new. Principals have used outdoor learning in the past," – @NYCMayor says of principals having less than 3 weeks to get outdoors instruction plan ready: https://t.co/smVJxRN5Xv — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 25, 2020

They’ll also be inspecting classrooms for ventilation issues:

There are about 1,800 public schools in NYC. @NYCMayor says today *every* single room will be inspected for air quality and ventilation. Inspections begin today and they are projecting every room will be inspected by 9/1 — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 25, 2020

The mayor *claims* that this has been in the works for months:

.@NYCMayor says the "work" to prepare schools for September has been happening for months. But for months, City Hall did not put out details, plans or reports about said work. Now he says this is a "run through to make sure that everything is working," — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 25, 2020

He is so bad at being mayor:

So either the communication machine is broken or City Hall did not find it beneficial to share their work plans in months: https://t.co/KYqsv3rgCJ — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 25, 2020

He also put teachers on notice about a potential strike:

Mayor Bill de Blasio, asked about a teacher strike to prevent a schools reopening, reminds New Yorkers that strikes by public workers are illegal.

"I don't think the people of this city ever feel good about public servants not being there when people need them." — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) August 25, 2020

As for what schools will do in the winter. . .

"The winters arent the winters we used to know," @NYCMayor says to question about what schools will do when the winter months arrive. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 25, 2020

. . .in other words, they need global warming to really kick in this year for his plan to work:

He's relying on global warming to solve some of our ventilation problems in schools this winter…. https://t.co/zagr0IXoiJ — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) August 25, 2020

Clown. Show.

