Mayor Bill de Blasio has a new plan to make schools safe from COVID-19 this year: Outdoor instruction:

They’ll also be inspecting classrooms for ventilation issues:

The mayor *claims* that this has been in the works for months:

Trending

He is so bad at being mayor:

He also put teachers on notice about a potential strike:

As for what schools will do in the winter. . .

. . .in other words, they need global warming to really kick in this year for his plan to work:

Clown. Show.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: