CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted that Donald Trump said at the RNC yesterday, “We’re going to end up with 302 great Supreme Court justices.”

Since he’s all about facts and all, maybe he can correct his erroneous tweet? The president actually said, “We ended up with 142 judges, and then we’ve added many, many, and we’re going to end up with 300, and two great Supreme Court justices.”

Trending

There’s even video, Daniel:

We eagerly await the correction!

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trump