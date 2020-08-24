Former NFL great Herschel Walker just finished up his speech at the RNC and . . . wow:

Well, we’d use a football metaphor, but this does capture the moment:

So far, so good!

Excerpts. . .

“He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend”:

“He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field”:

“Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump”:

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president”:

And he called out the NBA!

But we do want more information on Hershel’s trip to Disney with Donald Trump in a suit riding the “It’s a Small World” ride:

Watch here:

***

