Twitchy favorite James Woods shared this tweet suggesting the logo for the Democratic National Convention — the letter “D,” the number “2” and then the number “0” but with an outline of the United States inside of it — looks like it could mean “death to America”:
Hmmm pic.twitter.com/W4eLHVAg2k
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2020
Conservative actor Dean Cain sees it, too:
Wow. https://t.co/kUGIOWB1wz pic.twitter.com/VoF20uPuSd
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 22, 2020
Once you see it, right?
***
Tags: Dean CainDNCJames Woods