Here we go again. . .

On Sunday, Twitter slapped a warning on this tweet from President Donald Trump where he called ballot drop boxes a “voter security disaster,” adding that “they are not Covid sanitized”:

From Twitter:

Trending

Before the flag, journos pointed out the ballot drop boxes are in use in Florida, where President Trump has previously said is doing vote-by-mail correctly:

You got your wish:

Twitter didn’t delete the tweet, but users have to go through an extra step to see it in their timeline. This is how it shows up on Twitter.com:

The claim that using the boxes is a risk because of COVID-19 is a problem too:

How are we going to get schools open if we’re worried about the virus on envelopes?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumptwitter