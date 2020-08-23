Here we go again. . .
On Sunday, Twitter slapped a warning on this tweet from President Donald Trump where he called ballot drop boxes a “voter security disaster,” adding that “they are not Covid sanitized”:
So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020
