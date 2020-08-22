Just to follow up on the story we told you about earlier in the week, Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden, reports that he’s been banned from Delta over a photo he posted from inside the cabin on a recent flight where he wasn’t wearing a mask:

I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

ICYMI in our original post, here’s the screenshot of the deleted tweet:

UPDATE: Mr. “I’m not a p*ssy” @mchooyah deleted this pic on a @Delta flight in which he flouted not wearing a mask. He also deleted the tweet from one minute before that, confirming he wasn’t wearing a mask. I guess he’s worried about that return flight. @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/VeuVl7yE7K — April (@ReignOfApril) August 19, 2020

In response to the ban, O’Neill tweet that he had the mask in his lap and “everyone has gone crazy”:

I had my mask in my lap. Everyone has gone crazy.. https://t.co/tWyqm59o6j via @washtimes — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

He’s not even anti-mask:

Ex-Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden on being banned by Delta: I’m not anti-mask https://t.co/99aDGAvaM2 — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 21, 2020

And now he wants to meet with Delta’s CEO over it, which is the least they can do for this hero:

Navy SEAL banned by Delta over mask flap wants meeting with CEO https://t.co/rVRSqgDH3I #FoxBusiness — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 21, 2020

***

