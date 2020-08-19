Robert O’Neil, the Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden, is under a little bit of (written) fire after he posted and then deleted a photo from an airplane without wearing a mask saying “I’m not a p*ssy”:

Fact check: He is not a p*ssy:

He later said that his wife deleted the tweet:

Now, we get that tensions are running high on masks and all, but maybe we shouldn’t be questioning how much O’Brien is “willing to sacrifice and be a little uncomfortable for your fellow humans”?

Because that’s what NYT deputy editor Dan Saltstein tweeted and then deleted:

Here’s the follow up:

Google, try it sometime!

***

