Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News set to air in full on Sunday that he would shut the entire country down to stop COVID-19 if that was what scientists told him to do:
.@JoeBiden pledges to implement nationwide lockdown along with face mask mandate to respond to coronavirus outbreak if he wins #Election2020.
Watch:
“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”
Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/2A9r07d7EC pic.twitter.com/Ib99cshlSI
Oh boy:
Some people will love this. Some people will hate this. https://t.co/WNzMfLL6Ca
Guys, he’s going to “fix” it:
"fix the virus"
LMFAO https://t.co/xoHRGLdIJq
Remember when President Trump wanted to quarantine New York but the media and libs flipped out?
And people tell me Trump is the dictator? I would expect the courts to shut him down hard to be honest here.
It's funny that when Trump suggested a quarantine for the coronavirus when NY was hit hard the left was screaming about fascism 🤔 https://t.co/u31lyEd4Iy
We expect President Biden will find this pretty difficult to implement:
So after four years of Democrats, complaining Trump thinks he is a dictator, their nominee is saying out loud he will be a dictator if "the scientists" tell him to be. No President has the power or authority to shut down the entire country, we are a federal republic. https://t.co/EffBO7yrx2
Other highlights. . .
On “defund the police”:
EXCLUSIVE: Asked about Pres. Trump's charge that he wants to "defund the police," Joe Biden tells @RobinRoberts, "No I don't"—and counters that the Trump administration has proposed cutting a federal program that helps hire more local law enforcement. https://t.co/xTtXqxLdRB pic.twitter.com/svmSqsP5JS
On President Trump’s attack on Kamala Harris:
EXCLUSIVE: Asked about Pres. Trump’s insults against her, Sen. Kamala Harris tells @DavidMuir, “There is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing.” https://t.co/bf4zCoVOB2 pic.twitter.com/QUbvuRsqgV
