Breaking news out of D.C. where Mei Xiang, a panda at the National Zoo, has given birth:

According to the zoo, the tiny cub was born at 6:35 p.m. and mother and baby are reportedly doing fine:

It’s “about the size of a stick of butter”:

And this is the zoo’s first cub in five years:

So, President Trump gets to name it, right?

***

