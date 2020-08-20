It sounds like Politico’s Ryan Lizza is going to need a cigarette after watching Barack Obama’s speech last night at the DNC:

Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again). Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020

Tell us more about these independent journos that are out there, please!

The fact you can tweet this says all we need to know about your 'objectivity' — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 20, 2020

This should be a problem for him:

How can any news consumer read this and ever trust @RyanLizza to even pretend to be objective as a "reporter" for @Politico/@CNN? https://t.co/YalorOBsMl — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) August 20, 2020

Narrator: He was not kidding:

Exactly. It won’t be memorable at all:

No one will be able to recite a single line from it by memory in a week. https://t.co/vKYAqy5iNX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

But, hey, keep on doing your thing:

Keep this tweet in mind the next time Lizza shows up in the WH briefing room:

same reporter who asked at a WH press briefing whether POTUS believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War?” looking forward to similar hard-hitting questions during the Biden administration. https://t.co/zYebsg1Szp — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2020

This will never get old:

And, finally. . .

LOL:

I guess I want what he's taking pic.twitter.com/jebhBLMUOm — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 20, 2020

The rest of Lizza’s take here:

My full take on the speech: https://t.co/uQGrWcVWzU — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020

