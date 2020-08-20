Twitchy regular John Fugelsang compared Kamala Harris to Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” we assume in a good way:

Is he serious?

Trending

Maybe he missed the last episode where she went crazy and burned down King’s Landing and then was killed by her running mate, Jon Snow:

In this case, they want to worship the dragon lady?

Even libs are calling him out:

LOL. Pretty much, yep:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John FugelsangKamala Harris