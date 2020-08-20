This is pathetic.

At her taped address to the DNC last night, Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that, like in 2016, they can “win” the election but still lose:

“Don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Watch for yourself:

Trending

Libs, however, loved it:

And they *really* believe a President Clinton would have saved America from coronavirus:

Full remarks where Clinton goes on to say, “This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election”:

That goes for both sides.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 20162020Hillary ClintonJoe BidenKamala Harris