Rolling blackouts continue in California after the state badly underestimating its power needs during the current heatwave:

And they’re asking residents to cut back on their power usage:

This means turning the thermostat up and giving up the AC:

Trending

The state wants you to set it to 78°:

And this is hitting celebrity liberal Andy Richter pretty hard as he’s already “sweating like a pig” at 77°:

Oh, come on and stop being such a baby. We’ve heard for years from liberal how important it is to fight climate change and now they’re freaking out over a 78° room?

Chrissy Teigen complained that her power was out “for a few hours a day,” too:

Dems, you own this one:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy Richter