Former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich made news this morning when he said a prominent Republican congressman would declare his support for former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday:

BLITZER: "Do you actually foresee a significant number of Republicans voting for Biden in November?" KASICH: "Well, you're gonna have a prominent Congressman is gonna come out, and declare, let him do it, I think he's gonna do it tomorrow." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 17, 2020

This would be pretty big news — a sitting GOP congressman endorsing Biden — if true. . .

But, it’s not true and Kasich later clarified what he really meant:

This just in, spoke to @JohnKasich who clarified this is a former GOP member of Congress who is expected to endorse Biden shortly @CNN @wolfblitzer @ryanstruyk https://t.co/cBkvSQU5re — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) August 17, 2020

Ah. A “former” congressman. Everyone, stand down.

Kasich is set to speak on Monday:

The Democratic National Convention schedule is out. Notable speakers by night: M: Sanders, Cuomo, Whitmer, Kasich, Klobuchar, Michelle Obama. T: Schumer, AOC, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden W: Pelosi, HRC, Warren, the VP nom, Obama Th: Booker, Newsom, Duckworth, Harris, Biden — Dan Merica (@merica) August 11, 2020

But Dems aren’t happy about it:

From the new CBS poll of Democrats: Which of these people would you like to hear speak at the DNC?@AOC

Yes: 63%

No: 37% Bill Clinton

Yes: 56%

No: 44% John Kasich

Yes: 38%

No: 62%https://t.co/pFgFVGTwIT — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 16, 2020

LOL:

A literal Republican, John Kasich, is going to get more speaking time at the DNC than every member of the squad combined — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 13, 2020

And this was BEFORE he embarrassed the campaign with the GOP congressman gaffe.

