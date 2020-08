It’s not just in D.C.

Hundreds gathered in front of the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home in Greensboro, NC to protest the alleged cuts in postal service under his watch:

Keep up the pressure 🇺🇸.

My sister just sent these photos from her neighborhood in Greensboro, NC … patriotic Americans outside @USPS Louis DeJoy’s house.

Guys, if you can protest you can freaking vote in person:

A veteran speaks about the impact of the United States Postal Service on our community, the veteran community. We are making good trouble at Louis DeJoy's mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina.#USPSprotest #DemCastNC #SaveTheUSPS pic.twitter.com/hMR8mv3FEz — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 16, 2020

So, thank you for making President Trump’s point for him:

The road is closed down in front of Louis DeJoy's mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina.#USPSprotest #DemCastNC #SaveTheUSPS pic.twitter.com/TxDkP4Yvwg — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 16, 2020

Feel free to bring the banjo to the polls on November 3 if you like:

It's not a protest in North Carolina until the banjo comes out. This is a great moment in Greensboro, North Carolina as we protest outside Louis DeJoy's mansion.#USPSprotest #DemCastNC #SaveTheUSPS pic.twitter.com/Vp8Wof8wya — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 16, 2020

