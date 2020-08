The WSJ’s Kimberley Strassel is out with a must-read thread BUSTING the media’s new narrative that Sen. Kamala Harris is a “‘viral and energetic’ campaigner” and a “vessel for Democratic hopes”:

Oh, the memory hole. WaPo in Dec: Dropout Harris was an "uneven campaigner" engulfed by "internal turmoil" and "unable to provide a clear message." Today: a "vibrant and energetic" campaigner, and "vessel for Democratic hopes." https://t.co/HaFXGIwAGK via @WSJ

Because, before Joe Biden picked her as his running mate, they had a TOTALLY different take:

The NYT last year as Harris dropped out, describing her "unraveled" campaign and explaining her aides had become “given to gallows humor about just how many slogans and one-liners she has cycled through.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

Back then, it was okay to mock her:

A SanFran newspaper reporting that Saturday Night Live was mocking her for her “ ‘viral moments’ desperation.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

“Never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly”:

A letter leaked in November 2019 from her veteran Iowa operations manager, resigning, saying she'd “never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly” and expressing dismay at its ability to make “the same unforced errors over and over.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

Good job, Team Biden!

This is the veep pick who is today being described as vetted, seasoned, awesome, masterful, etc. Harris ended her bid–broke, with tanked poll numbers– two months before Iowa caucuses. The only person to flame earlier, more spectacularly, was Beto. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

“But now we are told she is unbeatable?”

Everyone from Julian Castro to Cory Booker to Deval Patrick to Tulsi Gabbard to Elizabeth Warren to Pete Buttigieg, to Amy Klobuchar to Andrew Yang to Tom Steyer to Michael Bennet had more appeal and staying power than Harris. But now we are told she is unbeatable? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

Now, let’s see what she can do:

I am open to seeing what Harris might bring to the ticket. But let’s all start from the same memory of her very botched presidential run. That was the first real contest she ever had to engage in (she benefited from party patronage up to then) and let’s acknowledge the mess. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 14, 2020

***