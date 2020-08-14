J.A. Adande is Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern’s prestigious Medill School of Journalism which makes his take on the just-released opinion finding California’s ban on high-capacity magazines was unconstitutional comically bad:

How can high-capacity gun magazines be covered by the second amendment when they didn’t exist when the second amendment was written? https://t.co/NT6Gb64ZmJ — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 14, 2020

For starters, this new technology argument has already been decided:

Besides the fact that firearms with ammunition feeding devices holding more than 10 rounds did exist during the founding era, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 2016 (Caetano v Massachusetts) that the Second Amendment extends to arms not in existence during the founding era. https://t.co/4frs3bb7Us — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 14, 2020

But more importantly, what about every other modern form of speech???

How can the First Amendment cover speech made over the internet when the internet didn't exist when the amendment was written? https://t.co/ldY0oWcwpu — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) August 14, 2020

Did he not think this through?

This is really such a weak argument. The Internet and television didn't exist during the Founding era (though the Girandoni rifle did!) and yet your speech is still protected. https://t.co/vKeGIIPLJh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 14, 2020

It really was a bad tweet:

How can the Internet, radio, television, movies, CDs, and vinyl be covered by the First Amendment when they didn’t exist when the First Amendment was written? https://t.co/PdbKRx5riS — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 14, 2020

LOL:

Did you tweet that from your printing press? https://t.co/6WH3adsX3K — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 14, 2020

Funny how this works:

The iPhone you tweeted this absurdity on didn’t exist back then either but thankfully the 4th amendment still protects it from illegal search and seizure. https://t.co/p52667Zp1c — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) August 14, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

