For all the journos out there covering Republican congressional candidates and their alleged support for the conspiracy movent known as QAnon, Comfortably Smug has a reality check for you:

Journos are mad at a republican candidate for claiming that a global elite cabal of wealthy pedophiles are getting away with their crimes Unrelated: Bill Clinton will speak at the DNC next week — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020

Journos, try the “Slow Burn” podcast if you need to catch up:

Hello everybody, you should all listen to critically acclaimed podcast Slow burn Even journos admitted it proved that Bill Clinton raped @atensnut Bill Clinton speaks at the Dem Convention next weekhttps://t.co/IuQRxKC3jG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020

If you don’t want to believe Smug, how about Ronan Farrow? “Ronan Farrow says Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape”:

Bill Clinton is a rapist dont let anyone forget ithttps://t.co/LPz0ZnSR8L — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2020

