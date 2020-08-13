America’s worst mayor is at it again, this time brushing off a bakery manager in Chinatown to complained about the lack of foot traffic in the neighborhood:

“That’s very unfortunate,” the mayor replied before turning his back on the man:

He later accused the mayor of brushing him off and only coming to Chinatown for a “photo op mission”:

Maybe he should go back and tell this guy that it’s really Donald Trump’s fault?

But we know the truth, as we assume the bakery manager does, too:

But it’s not just in Chinatown. Neighborhoods throughout the city are hurting, like this story from Chelsea where residents can’t get the police to do anything about a homeless camp:

Fix this, mayor!

We can only hope:

***

