Wow. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will only get to speak at the DNC for 60 seconds?
AOC will have just 60 seconds to deliver her remarks next week at the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/VNpx4NRD5K via @businessinsider
— TinaSfon (@TinaSfon) August 12, 2020
But she later tweeted that she’ll make the most of her time:
“I only have a minute.
Sixty seconds in it.
Forced upon me, I did not choose it,
But I know that I must use it.
Give account if I abuse it.
Suffer, if I lose it.
Only a tiny little minute,
But eternity is in it.”
– Dr. Benjamin E. Mays
(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020
Apparently, AOC’s 2nd-grade teacher prepared her for this exact moment in history:
You've got this.
Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade?
It was prep for this moment.
You've got this.
💕
— mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020
“You prepared me perfectly for this moment,” she responded:
Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭
Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.
Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020
We’ll be watching:
This is going to be incredible https://t.co/gRld4JCfin pic.twitter.com/0mDsDVxbe2
— Joe (@TheInfraggable) August 12, 2020
Maybe she’ll get more time?
I have faith @AOC will BRING it in those measly 60sec. But @DNC, it's not too late to do right by her and more importantly by US. https://t.co/AFhCqdnuUG
— Zaheer Ali (@zaheerali) August 13, 2020
What’s even funnier is that Dems think John Kasich will be more helpful to getting Biden elected than AOC:
REPUBLICAN John Kasich is getting more time to speak at the DEMOCRATIC national Convention than @AOC. That is all.
— Nabilah Islam (@NabilahforGA07) August 13, 2020
Shhh. Don’t tell them:
And the joke’s on the Dems here. Conservatives loathe John Kasich. https://t.co/8SyaOLoNhz
— Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) August 13, 2020
