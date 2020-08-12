Today’s New York Post cover? Yeah. NAILED IT:

The New York Post's cover for 8/12 pic.twitter.com/C59SCsBCGb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 12, 2020

“President in waiting” and “KAMRADES”? Fact-check: TRUE.

Now, compare that to the weak sauce from the NY Daily News:

YES WE KAM! is so stale even I wouldn't tweet it

KAMRADES may be pushing the false Trump idea they're wild socialists, but fine

Also: isn't it pronounced KARM-ala, so neither actually work? pic.twitter.com/VKtWdd2Hyt — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) August 11, 2020

“Yes we Kam”? Meh.

***

***