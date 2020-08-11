And the streak is over. . .

New Zealand “found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source” after 102 days of no new infections and will now reimpose restrictions on businesses:

Oh. But we were told New Zealand beat the virus?

From just a few days ago:

We suspect this is true:

What’s crazy is that they’re not asking people to stay at home again and closing bars:

Narrator: This just isn’t sustainable:

And here’s a reminder that New Zealand was never a good comparison to the U.S. anyway:

***

Tags: coronavirusNew Zealand