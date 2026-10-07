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United Lets Oct. 7 ‘Resistance’ Pilot Back in Cockpit, and His Fellow Pilots Don't Trust Him Alone

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 10:05 AM
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United Lets Oct. 7 ‘Resistance’ Pilot Back in Cockpit, and His Fellow Pilots Don't Trust Him Alone
AP Photo

If you are booking a flight on United Air, maybe you should think twice. This is the caliber of people they have flying your planes. 

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So, this pilot defended Hamas killing innocents in Israel. Rightfully, United Air removed him from the cockpit. 

The ridiculous pilot's union defended him so he got his job back. 

We just saw what happened with another pilot who has terrorist sympathies last week. Thank God the passengers were able to subdue him. What if this guy goes off the rails and the passengers aren't as savvy next time? 

It gets worse.

When this lunatic returned from his suspension, two other pilots were so worried about what he might do, they gave up their first class seats and chose to sit in the cockpit with him. Other PILOTS are so worried they have to babysit this guy! 

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What is going on, United?

Also, maybe it's time for our Secretary of Transportation to get involved with this. This seems like a danger to all Americans. 

There is no way any American should be getting on a United flight right now. It's also scary because if the lunatic decided to use the plane as a weapon, it would ultimately kill people not even on the flight, as well.

We truly have forgotten the lessons of 9/11.

There has to be more than one way to skin a cat.

Too much is at stake.

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At the very least.

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News Topics HAMAS | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | ISRAEL | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM

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