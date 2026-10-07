United Lets Oct. 7 ‘Resistance’ Pilot Back in Cockpit, and His Fellow Pilots Don't Trust Him Alone

If you are booking a flight on United Air, maybe you should think twice. This is the caliber of people they have flying your planes.

🚨BREAKING: UNITED PILOT WHO DEFENDED OCT. 7 STILL FLYING A United Airlines pilot who described the October 7 attack as “resistance by a brave people” and said it was “not unprovoked” is still flying passengers for the airline. Ibrahim R. Mossallam was temporarily removed from flying duties after the post sparked outrage, but later returned to the cockpit. Since then, he has continued posting strongly anti-Israel statements. Mossallam also serves as Vice President of the Board of CAIR-New York. I asked United a simple question: Why is he still flying passengers? As of now, United has not provided an official response. Watch the full report below. @united — Libby Blanca Alon לבי בלנקה אלון (@libby_alon) October 5, 2026

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So, this pilot defended Hamas killing innocents in Israel. Rightfully, United Air removed him from the cockpit.

The ridiculous pilot's union defended him so he got his job back.

We just saw what happened with another pilot who has terrorist sympathies last week. Thank God the passengers were able to subdue him. What if this guy goes off the rails and the passengers aren't as savvy next time?

It gets worse.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Two United Airlines pilots deadheading on a flight operated by Ibrahim Mossallam after his return from a leave of absence reportedly gave up their first-class seats and spent the entire flight in the cockpit instead. Why? According to sources familiar with the incident, they did not trust him and wanted to keep a close eye on him throughout the flight. Sources also say United wanted to terminate Mossallam’s employment, but the pilots’ union blocked the move. — Libby Blanca Alon לבי בלנקה אלון (@libby_alon) October 6, 2026

When this lunatic returned from his suspension, two other pilots were so worried about what he might do, they gave up their first class seats and chose to sit in the cockpit with him. Other PILOTS are so worried they have to babysit this guy!

What is going on, United?

Also, maybe it's time for our Secretary of Transportation to get involved with this. This seems like a danger to all Americans.

@libby_alon This should be news for every potential airline passenger — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 6, 2026

There is no way any American should be getting on a United flight right now. It's also scary because if the lunatic decided to use the plane as a weapon, it would ultimately kill people not even on the flight, as well.

We truly have forgotten the lessons of 9/11.

@libby_alon The government should just pull his @FAANews license. Screw the union. There’s more than one way to keep him out of a cockpit. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) October 6, 2026

There has to be more than one way to skin a cat.

@libby_alon @united I’m boycotting your company until you stand up to the unions jeopardizing customer safety. Once customers lose trust, they take their business elsewhere. Don’t pull a Nike, United. — SciFiScorpio (@SciFiScorpio) October 6, 2026

Too much is at stake.

@libby_alon If he ends up doing a terrorism, the heads of the union should be indicted as coconspirators. — Eiron Prosopon (@EironProsopon) October 6, 2026

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At the very least.

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