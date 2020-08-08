So now that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said it’s okay for schools to open for in-person learning in the state, New York Dems are having quite the change of heart. Here’s Sen. Chuck Schumer, for example, saying on Friday that “if we don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly”:

“Weird times”? More like hypocritical times:

And Ted Cruz sums it up PERFECTLY:

Maybe they finally realized that this was a “political disaster for them”?

We really can’t emphasize enough that this is exactly what happened here:

We’re all Trumpians now:

Mayor Bill de Blasio, too, is singing this song:

