President Trump is about to hold a press conference at his club in Bedminster, NJ and journos are quite concerned about a number of members who are in attendance without masks:

Ahead of tonight's 7pm presser at Trump's Bedminster golf club, pooler @meridithmcgraw says dozens of club members, in golf gear and some holding wine glasses, have filed into the ballroom. Only a handful in masks & temperatures were being taken. — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) August 7, 2020

Apparently, this is against NJ regulations on golf courses and coronavirus:

there’s currently dozens of unmasked bedminster patrons the president has invited to the bedminster ballroom where he’s scheduled to hold his press conference – a number drinking wine. btw here’s the NJ regulations for golf courses https://t.co/Ybq5deiojA pic.twitter.com/XFXUr3GVQK — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020

Photo of the scene:

this is the scene pic.twitter.com/SbO20iBxa4 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020

Guys, they’re even having cocktails. LOL:

Per pooler @meridithmcgraw “dozens and dozens of club members, in golf gear and some holding wine glasses – have filed into the ballroom” to watch the president’s press conference at his golf club in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/LMTIbSI8gU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 7, 2020

Got to keep up:

Happens every time. I post a thematic story about Trump and a more glaring example happens before it even goes to print. From today: "Trump continues to flout social distancing guidelines at White House events even as he urges others to follow them" https://t.co/BMmZ7LoIAF https://t.co/eES1NRO6Tw — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 7, 2020

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman wants to know if they’ve been tested:

Did they get the Abbott test https://t.co/cN6Bn9lMTY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2020

And they’re “shoulder to shoulder”:

Pool can see them from where we are holding. They are packed in the Bedminister ballroom shoulder to shoulder. https://t.co/IHm4GlAc0l — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 7, 2020

Dem Andrew Weinstein wants NY Gov. Murphy to shut it down!

Good luck with that.

Update.

Now they’re handing out masks:

after the press corps’ tweets, staffers asked audience members to distance more and handed out masks — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020

"The club members watching in the back of the room were just given masks to wear," reports print pooler @meridithmcgraw. pic.twitter.com/BpxT8FIFU8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 7, 2020

