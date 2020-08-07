President Trump is about to hold a press conference at his club in Bedminster, NJ and journos are quite concerned about a number of members who are in attendance without masks:

Apparently, this is against NJ regulations on golf courses and coronavirus:

Photo of the scene:

Guys, they’re even having cocktails. LOL:

Got to keep up:

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman wants to know if they’ve been tested:

And they’re “shoulder to shoulder”:

Dem Andrew Weinstein wants NY Gov. Murphy to shut it down!

Good luck with that.

Update.

Now they’re handing out masks:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

