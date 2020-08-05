As we noted in our post earlier today, Joe Biden got angry with a CBS News journo for asking if he ever took a cognitive test with the elderly former Veep saying, “No, I haven’t take a test. Why the hell would I take a test?”

But as we also noted, this is the exact opposite from what Biden said back on June 30 when his line was, “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested” when questioned about it:

So, either Biden was lying then or he’s lying now. Which is it?

But to CNN — of apples vs. bananas fame — this was just a “clarification”:

Apple: I’ve been tested; Banana: I have not been tested; CNN: This “clarifies” things:

Just stop, CNN:

***

