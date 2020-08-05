The latest out of Beirut on the suspected explosion of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the port is that at least 100 killed with thousands more wounded or missing:

According to reports, the dangerous explosive was stored here for years:

There’s a huge crater where the warehouse once stood:

Nanny-cam footage captured this family looking directly at the blast when the shockwave imploded their windows (luckily nobody seems to have sustained serious injuries):

Trending

And we’re starting to see before-and-after photos of the absolute destruction:

Wow:

Here’s another shot of ground zero:

And another:

According to reports, the damage was extensive throughout the city:

And it has triggered a food crisis with an estimated 85% of Lebanon’s grain destroyed by the blast:

Before-and-after of the grain elevator:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beirut