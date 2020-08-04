A massive explosion was caught on video near the port in Beirut, Lebanon a few moments ago:

Early reports are that there were fireworks in this warehouse:

Update: It does look like fireworks are going off in the shot. Wait for the end:

Trending

And the aftermath:

Smoke was reported before the explosion which is probably why we have so many videos of it:

Other shots of ground zero:

People near the blast are reporting damage:

Yikes:

Weâ€™ll keep you posted.

Editorâ€™s note: This post has been updated.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beirutexplosion