A massive explosion was caught on video near the port in Beirut, Lebanon a few moments ago:
Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV
â€” Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020
Early reports are that there were fireworks in this warehouse:
.@LBCI_NEWS: preliminary reports indicate incident inside Beirut Port warehouse 12 led to explosion of fireworks stored inside pic.twitter.com/DQdzbXijpR
â€” David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 4, 2020
Update: It does look like fireworks are going off in the shot. Wait for the end:
An explosion in Beirut.
Watch til the end. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/gpQUr3fU7z
â€” Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 4, 2020
And the aftermath:
Fireworks explosion?! I felt like Iâ€™m dying, I still canâ€™t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH
â€” Ahmad M. Yassine | Ø£ØÙ…Ø¯ Ù…. ÙŠØ§Ø³ÙŠÙ† (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020
Smoke was reported before the explosion which is probably why we have so many videos of it:
I noticed white smoke rising from the same area a few minutes before the bang. Assumed it was a fire. But that bang was like nothing I've ever heard; as though lightning struck next door. But I'm many kilometres away
â€” Alex Rowell (@alexjrowell) August 4, 2020
Other shots of ground zero:
Just received this video!!! Everyone stay safe. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/2t5a82Ha67
â€” ZaiÙ†ab Hijazi (@zainabhijazi97) August 4, 2020
Massive explosion in Beirut. Here's a shot, closer to ground zero. pic.twitter.com/Rk5V6UUdYP
â€” Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020
A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o
â€” Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020
People near the blast are reporting damage:
Reports of an explosion near #Beirut port in #Lebanon
Some people reporting their windows were shattered
Video via @nabihbulos pic.twitter.com/sCnZgQ3Tyq
â€” Mohamed Hashem (@mhashem_) August 4, 2020
Yikes:
Huge explosion in Beirut now. My officeâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/jx8wuKPXf5
â€” Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) August 4, 2020
