A group of Pac-12 football players has signed a letter indicating that they indeed to opt-out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19:

The Players of the Pac-12 will opt-out of fall camp and game participation due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns unless the conference guarantees in writing to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons. #WeAreUnited https://t.co/KQ3oqdB5BL — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 2, 2020

Full list of players here:

Here’s a list of the players on Pac-12 schools that are listed as media contacts. They are the voices of their specific campuses. None I see from Utah, USC or Colorado. Jevon Holland is biggest name, a potential first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/czS57DDJg9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 2, 2020

Reports are that this “involves potentially hundreds of players”:

ESPN reported "Cal, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA and other schools” — also said "A staff member at a Pac-12 football program told ESPN that the movement is ‘real' and involves potentially hundreds of players.” Anonymous sourcing, but still interesting.https://t.co/qRAHfqg2o2 — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) August 2, 2020

Although their demands are much more than just coronavirus-related:

Pac-12 players list a bunch of demands and say they won’t play unless they’re met. Here are the big highlights: https://t.co/j5ulozP2M9 pic.twitter.com/kDietQLJEB — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) August 2, 2020

I’m fascinated to see how woke sports media reconciles PAC 12 football players demanding half of all football revenues when if schools do that Title IX is violated and women’s college sports effectively cease to exist. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2020

“This is for all future college athletes,” they say:

NEW: Multiple Pac-12 athletes spoke to SI about opting out of the football season if their voices aren’t heard. “We’re not your entertainment, we’re human beings.” “This is bigger than our individual selves. This is for all future college athletes.”https://t.co/q7L7K6v4KZ — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) August 2, 2020

So, will this spread? It could. . .

This in no way will be limited to the Pac-12. SEC players are already grumbling about health and safety standards too. This could force the NCAA hand. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) August 2, 2020

And we’re seeing reports that Washington State is already punishing athletes for signing onto the letter:

Am told multiple other #WSU players who shared the "#WeAreUnited" graphics have been released from the team, as well. https://t.co/OA0Hg3aroo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

The father of Washington State’s Kassidy Woods says his son was told to “clean out his locker”:

During our phone call, Kassidy Woods' father, John, paraphrased what #WSU coach Nick Rolovich told his son. pic.twitter.com/thwp2ZRUQt — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

Apparently, Woods was going to opt-out because of health reasons — “sickle cell trait” — but then the coach and AD took further action when they found out about his support of the letter:

Just got off phone with John Woods — father of #WSU WR & Dallas native @Kassidy7Woods. John tells me Kassidy chose to opt-out due to health condition (sickle cell trait). Coach Rolovich was ok with it. Then Rolovich asked if Kassidy was involved in the #WeAreUnited movement… pic.twitter.com/S5iPNPZrEb — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) August 3, 2020

Kassidy was. After all, he’s a co-founder of the Black Student Athlete Association at Wash State. A role that was celebrated & supported by WSU AD Pat Chun. According to John Woods, Rolovich took issue with Kassidy’s involvement in the #WeAreUnited movement. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) August 3, 2020

Chun confirmed to Kassidy that his scholarship/future at #Wazzu is uncertain. A startlingly and disturbing decision given Chun’s previous support of Kassidy’s leadership/effort to inspire racial equality. Kassidy is still on scholarship for now, but it’s renewed year-to-year. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) August 3, 2020

It’s unclear exactly why Rolovich and Chun feel the need to distance players who are part of the #WeAreUnited movement.#WSU has not released a statement. Nor has the athletic department. We‘ve reached out for comment & will update if/when they respond.#WashState #NCAA @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) August 3, 2020

