A group of Pac-12 football players has signed a letter indicating that they indeed to opt-out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19:

You mean tweets saying to wear a mask aren’t enough?

Full list of players here:

Reports are that this “involves potentially hundreds of players”:

Trending

Although their demands are much more than just coronavirus-related:

And there’s a gigantic “LOL” on the horizon if this were to actually happen:

“This is for all future college athletes,” they say:

So, will this spread? It could. . .

And we’re seeing reports that Washington State is already punishing athletes for signing onto the letter:

The father of Washington State’s Kassidy Woods says his son was told to “clean out his locker”:

Apparently, Woods was going to opt-out because of health reasons — “sickle cell trait” — but then the coach and AD took further action when they found out about his support of the letter:

Wow. This really could blow up over the next week.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusPAC-12