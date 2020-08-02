Jason Calcanis, an angel investor in Uber among other companies, is hiring a teacher for a 2-7 student micro-school he’ll host in his backyard:

He’s also accepting applications for merit-based scholarships:

Trending

This will replace his public school that, we assume, won’t be open this fall:

As for the families who can’t afford it. . .

. . .unfortunately for the teacher unions, the math is not on their side here:

It’s simple, really: GIVE THE PARENTS THE MONEY:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bay Areamicro-schoolUber