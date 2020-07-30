Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters yesterday while traveling to Texas on Air Force One with President Trump that the presidential race in his home state will be “competitive”:

Um, gulp? A recent Q poll had Biden up by one in the Lone Star State:

Trending

Sen. Cruz also weighed in on masks, taking a middle-of-the-road and sane position that they’re not needed everywhere:

But masks are still unpopular with many Republicans in the state:

Sen. Cruz also distanced himself from the president over inclusion over funding for a new FBI building in the latest coronavirus stimulus bill currently under debate:

And the president isn’t happy with Republicans over their opposition to it:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpTed CruzTexas