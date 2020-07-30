Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters yesterday while traveling to Texas on Air Force One with President Trump that the presidential race in his home state will be “competitive”:

Texas will be competitive in presidential race, Ted Cruz told reporters on AF1, per @Jordanfabian. “I think the president will win Texas” but “the hard left is angry. And you look at the last election, Democratic turnout raised more than 100% in Texas.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 30, 2020

Um, gulp? A recent Q poll had Biden up by one in the Lone Star State:

New Quinnipiac poll in Texas: Biden 45%

Trump 44%https://t.co/NLueFIKIio — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 22, 2020

Sen. Cruz also weighed in on masks, taking a middle-of-the-road and sane position that they’re not needed everywhere:

“I don’t particularly understand folks who say I’ll never wear a mask no matter what,” @SenTedCruz told press on AF1. But he also sees Ds “who treat a mask as a sign of virtue.” One D wore one for floor speech when no one within 30 ft. “That strikes me as a little loopy as well.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 30, 2020

But masks are still unpopular with many Republicans in the state:

Several attendees at President Trump's Texas event appear to not be wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines. pic.twitter.com/mW8ZAo4nvK — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2020

Sen. Cruz also distanced himself from the president over inclusion over funding for a new FBI building in the latest coronavirus stimulus bill currently under debate:

Asked if he talked to Trump about putting funding for the FBI building in next coronavirus relief proposal, @SenTedCruz to press on AF1: “I didn’t, but I don’t think it should be in the bill.” per @Jordanfabian — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 30, 2020

And the president isn’t happy with Republicans over their opposition to it:

Trump dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should “go back to school” if they reject money for a new FBI building in Washington, D.C.https://t.co/m4yYtZbh8N — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 30, 2020

***