Another day, another closed school district that is opening its doors for daycare instead of school, this time in South Pasadena, CA:

From the South Pasadena (CA) Unified School District: schools will be online-only. However, students UP TO 8th GRADE can go to “extended day care” eight hours daily – and attend their online classes while staying together in rooms holding up to 12 students! pic.twitter.com/lQln53mnJA — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 29, 2020

How many more of these stories do we need to read?

So, look, on the one hand the district deserves credit for trying to help working parents… but could there be more obvious proof that closing the schools is nothing more than a cave to @rweingarten and the gang? It is impossible to be too cynical. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 29, 2020

Note how they’re charging $180/week for this:

It's $180 per week? That's insane and has to be illegal. A school district cannot charge extra to care for kids. That is their legal obligation per taxpayer money. — Germocrat (@germocrat) July 29, 2020

“No shame”:

Holy crap, they’re charging $180 a week for this in-school “daycare“ with instruction (formerly known as public school). These people have no shame. — WHERE'S the WALLdo (@bclpbclp) July 29, 2020

This is happening all across the country. Scottsdale, AZ, too:

“If you are going to have ANY in person contact, just have schooling”:

IDIOCY. If you are going to have ANY in person contact, just have schooling. https://t.co/hZyWAEBa7c — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 29, 2020

The unions are even canceling in-person schooling in places where the positivity rate is low:

They caved to our unions here too. Out positivity rate with millions of people in our region is 6%. Total. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 29, 2020

It doesn’t make any sense:

So, they can't open the schools for class. but they can open the schools for daycare centers, so that kids k-8 can do their schoolwork on line in the school buildings. Can ANYONE explain how that makes any sense? — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 29, 2020

