Another day, another closed school district that is opening its doors for daycare instead of school, this time in South Pasadena, CA:

How many more of these stories do we need to read?

Note how they’re charging $180/week for this:

“No shame”:

This is happening all across the country. Scottsdale, AZ, too:

“If you are going to have ANY in person contact, just have schooling”:

The unions are even canceling in-person schooling in places where the positivity rate is low:

It doesn’t make any sense:

