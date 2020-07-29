Breaking news out of D.C. where Politico is reporting Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before boarding Air Force One to accompany President Trump to Texas this afternoon:
NEWS … Texas Rep. LOUIE GOHMERT (@replouiegohmert) has tested positive for the coronavirus.
He has not been wearing a mask on Capitol Hill.
Gohmert was scheduled to go to Texas with @realDonaldTrump this morning.
Story up on POLITICO shortly….
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020
Rep. Gohmert was in close proximity to Attorney General Bill Barr at yesterday’s House hearing:
Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the “hearing” room.
Once out, Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two.
Would say from memory, they were within arms length. https://t.co/eAhHXT07Kz
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020
Video:
ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.
While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020
Rep. Gohmert is often spotted with a mask in Congress, but said he’d wear one if he ever caught the virus:
I’ve spent a lot of time in House gallery watching Gohmert frequently interact with colleagues and not wearing a mask. He doesn’t maintain social distance and talks at length with members. When I asked Gohmert, he said he would wear a mask if he got covid. https://t.co/bz0ijFVrIF https://t.co/9ZoV5Cf9Yl
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 29, 2020
And now the contact tracing begins:
Good morning, and Congressman Louie Gohmert has definitely exposed all his colleagues https://t.co/QxQO16JxBC
— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) July 29, 2020
***