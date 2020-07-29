Parents: If you want your kids back in school for in-person learning, move to South Dakota.

Here’s Gov. Kristi Noem from earlier this morning:

Gov. Noem: “For us, our kids are going back to school on time.” Ainsley Earhardt: “Definitely?” Gov. Noem: “Definitely”

Every minute of this clip is worth your time. Just, wow:

Distance learning isn't a long term solution. Our kids have only achieved about 70% of the learning that they could have if they had been in the classroom. In some districts, we lost touch with about 30% of our students. The data is clear: our kids need to be in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/h90NvCRl4q — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 29, 2020

She added that school districts will decide their own procedures but there will be no statewide mask mandate, noting that kids don’t exactly practice proper mask hygiene anyway:

Our kids are going to be back in school in South Dakota. Every school district will make a decision that works for their facilities and kids as to what that looks like. I'm not going to mandate masks. Kids tend to play with their masks and touch them frequently. pic.twitter.com/sP7HYhT8lB — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 29, 2020

Why isn’t EVERY Republican governor talking like this?

Our state’s future depends on educating our kids. Online learning got us through the initial phase of #COVID19, but it’s absolutely NOT a long-term solution. We need our kids back in the classroom. (1/) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 28, 2020

Preliminary research suggests students nationwide will return to school in the fall with roughly 70% of learning gains in reading relative to a typical school year, and less than 50% in math. The losses are even greater for low-income and minority children. (2) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 28, 2020

South Dakota is blessed with so many fantastic, committed educators. Our teachers went above and beyond to make sure their students received the instruction they needed this spring. But as good and committed as those teachers are, they couldn’t reach everyone. (3) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 28, 2020

My goal as Governor is to make decisions that benefit our next generation. What we do today should be a catalyst for our young people to start businesses, invest in their communities, grow their families, develop their careers, and have a great quality of life here in SD. (4) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 28, 2020

Right now, the best decision we can make for our kids – for their full development and well-being – is to get them back into school. Their futures depend on it. (5/5) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 28, 2020

More of this, please.

***