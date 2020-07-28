Nina Turner, a former co-chair for Bernie Sanders, likened voting for Joe Biden to eating “half a bowl of s*it”:

LOL. From the NY Post:

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of s–t in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still s–t’, ” Sanders co-chair Nina Turner told The Atlantic.

“She’s not wrong”:

And we finally have a legit use for the poop emoji:

But she’ll still vote for him:

And let’s just say this might hurt Ms. Turner’s chance to get on the ticket:

 

