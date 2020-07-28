Nina Turner, a former co-chair for Bernie Sanders, likened voting for Joe Biden to eating “half a bowl of s*it”:
Bernie Sanders co-chair: Voting for Joe Biden like eating 'half a bowl of s–t' https://t.co/c4APKd3QyN pic.twitter.com/ytNu1o8xw1
— New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2020
LOL. From the NY Post:
“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of s–t in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still s–t’, ” Sanders co-chair Nina Turner told The Atlantic.
“She’s not wrong”:
She's not wrong https://t.co/YOkhQEndgp
— Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 28, 2020
And we finally have a legit use for the poop emoji:
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 28, 2020
But she’ll still vote for him:
Nina Turner acknowledged that while Biden was a better choice than Trump, "it's still s**t." https://t.co/SbVKXvqfIw via @HuffPostPol
— Jeff Darcy (@Darcycartoon) July 28, 2020
And let’s just say this might hurt Ms. Turner’s chance to get on the ticket:
California progressives want Barbara Lee, Karen Bass or Nina Turner to be VP https://t.co/wBrUeeWUr1
— RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) July 20, 2020