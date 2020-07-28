Well, this was a surprising answer from Bill Gates on reopening schools.

He told CNBC that for children younger than 13, in almost every location, the benefits of sending them back to school outweigh the costs “particularly if you can protect the teachers well”:

Should schools reopen in the fall? @BillGates weighs in: For young children “the benefits outweigh the costs” in almost every location. https://t.co/xbNbmx8xhr pic.twitter.com/w2xv0o7xw3 — CNBC (@CNBC) July 28, 2020

He also predicted a “substantial” reduction in the death rate. From CNBC:

“You can see the therapeutic benefit faster than the protective benefit,” Gates told CNBC on “Squawk Box.” “So I think there’s a good chance we’ll have substantial death rate reduction by the end of the year with the combination of those new tools.”

Watch:

“I think there’s a good chance we’ll have substantial death rate reduction by the end of the year.” Here’s what billionaire philanthropist @BillGates is watching in terms of coronavirus treatment and vaccine development. https://t.co/gz88qaayL7 pic.twitter.com/wzgy95MZQb — CNBC (@CNBC) July 28, 2020

***