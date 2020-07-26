Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in full finger-wag mode, snarking that “some people don’t seem to realize” that a “mask goes over your nose”:

The mask goes over your nose. Some people don’t seem to realize. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 26, 2020

Wait, is this directed at Dr. Fauci? Because. . .

Hey Dr. Fauci, should we cover our nose with the mask… or only the mouth.#HowToUseMask More: https://t.co/fbhJ6mhpaQ pic.twitter.com/xHvbnYdeNV — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 24, 2020

And wait until Gov. Cuomo finds out that Rep. Jerry Nadler from his own state doesn’t even bother to wear a mask at all while walking around D.C.:

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Looking for the media mask cops to ask Rep. Nadler about *his* mask:

He played 18 holes of golf yesterday without a mask. https://t.co/Cs8R3vjNm3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 26, 2020

But it does take a special breed of hypocrite to call out others for how they’re wearing masks when you were just caught in Georgia not wearing a mask (and then not quarantining when coming back to NY):

Just go away, governor:

Thousands of people died because you sent sick COVID patients into nursing homes. https://t.co/Ktz7T4BRYb — Brad-Ban-The-Tanks-Polumbo 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 26, 2020

***