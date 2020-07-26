Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in full finger-wag mode, snarking that “some people don’t seem to realize” that a “mask goes over your nose”:
The mask goes over your nose. Some people don’t seem to realize.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 26, 2020
Wait, is this directed at Dr. Fauci? Because. . .
Hey Dr. Fauci, should we cover our nose with the mask… or only the mouth.#HowToUseMask
More: https://t.co/fbhJ6mhpaQ pic.twitter.com/xHvbnYdeNV
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 24, 2020
And wait until Gov. Cuomo finds out that Rep. Jerry Nadler from his own state doesn’t even bother to wear a mask at all while walking around D.C.:
I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland.
His response?
“THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020
Looking for the media mask cops to ask Rep. Nadler about *his* mask:
He played 18 holes of golf yesterday without a mask. https://t.co/Cs8R3vjNm3
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 26, 2020
But it does take a special breed of hypocrite to call out others for how they’re wearing masks when you were just caught in Georgia not wearing a mask (and then not quarantining when coming back to NY):
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 26, 2020
Just go away, governor:
Thousands of people died because you sent sick COVID patients into nursing homes. https://t.co/Ktz7T4BRYb
— Brad-Ban-The-Tanks-Polumbo 🇺🇸 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 26, 2020
