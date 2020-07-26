President Trump has just backed out of throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15, tweeting he won’t be able to make it “because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else”:

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

He had announced it on July 23:

President Trump says he was asked by Yankees President Randy Levine to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game: “I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium” https://t.co/wYHNtmyj2L pic.twitter.com/Xnq51kGhp8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

It also may have something to do with Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Boone kneeling during the national anthem:

"We all have individual reasons to do so": As MLB season goes on, messages of silent protest will begin to diverge. https://t.co/WkiwyXnxd3 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 26, 2020

Stanton had said earlier that he wasn’t “positive” the first pitch was going to happen anyway:

Giancarlo Stanton when asked yesterday about Mr. Trump's scheduled first pitch: “I’m not positive that’s a sure thing that’s going to happen.’’ #Yankees https://t.co/Bh3hJYXtuL — Neil Best (@sportswatch) July 26, 2020

As for his schedule and a trip to New York City, journos are pointing out that he is making time for in-person fundraisers:

Okay. He's got fundraisers coming up in Midland, Texas, Tampa and Miami coming up in the next week. So the excuse of being too busy … https://t.co/OngjHuHt2T — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 26, 2020

And he was at his golf course in New Jersey this weekend with NFL legend Brett Favre:

Not to put too fine a point on this, but didn't Trump just make time for golfing yesterday? And doesn't a round of golf take longer than a trip to the mound? https://t.co/QNw55egLYO — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) July 26, 2020

Photo here:

Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

***