President Trump has just backed out of throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15, tweeting he won’t be able to make it “because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else”:

He had announced it on July 23:

It also may have something to do with Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Boone kneeling during the national anthem:

Stanton had said earlier that he wasn’t “positive” the first pitch was going to happen anyway:

As for his schedule and a trip to New York City, journos are pointing out that he is making time for in-person fundraisers:

And he was at his golf course in New Jersey this weekend with NFL legend Brett Favre:

Photo here:

***

