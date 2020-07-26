Austin police just gave an update into the shooting death of Garrett Foster, an armed Black Live Matter protester who was reportedly shot and killed by a motorist after a confrontation on a downtown street:

Video of shooting at Austin protest captured live tonight (source: @imhiramg) pic.twitter.com/1y624eoUrN — Path Defiant (@checkback) July 26, 2020

Background here:

I've had a chance to look into Garrett Foster, the man who was shot and killed at the Austin BLM protest. Investigators will have to figure out who was at fault, since both the driver and the victim were armed. https://t.co/VVUUDLRzls — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 26, 2020

According to the police, Foster, armed with an AK-47, joined a group of protesters trying to stop a car that turned into the group. Foster allegedly pointed the gun at the car and someone in the car, who was also armed, fired back:

BREAKING: APD Chief Brian Manley says Garrett Foster had multiple gunshot wounds. The person who shot Foster called 911 to report that someone had pointed a gun at his vehicle and that he fired. Manley says Foster had AK-47 and that it appears as though Foster pointed gun at car. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

It’s not clear if Foster fired his AK-47 but there was another protester who was armed who fired at the vehicle:

Detective are reviewing "precise actions" of those involved. Investigators are coordinating with Travis prosecutors, and two people have been released "pending further investigation." A 2nd person who fired at car also has been released pending investigation, Manley says. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

Police are asking for photos and video of the confrontation:

Chief: If you have photos or information, please come forward. "Yet again, the men and women of the Austin Police Department ran toward danger," Manley says. "They put their life on the line for others, and that is what they did last night." — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

Police say the driver fired after the gun was pointed at the car:

The first person, according to chief, to have fired a weapon appears to have been driver in the car. Again, he says those shots came after the driver said Foster pointed weapon at him. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

Earlier in the night, Foster gave an interview and said “people who oppose us are p*ssies and won’t do anything about it”:

Garrett Foster, the Black Lives Matter supporter who was shot and killed tonight in Austin, TX, was interviewed with his AK47. pic.twitter.com/fb0kNL0sij — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

