Austin police just gave an update into the shooting death of Garrett Foster, an armed Black Live Matter protester who was reportedly shot and killed by a motorist after a confrontation on a downtown street:

According to the police, Foster, armed with an AK-47, joined a group of protesters trying to stop a car that turned into the group. Foster allegedly pointed the gun at the car and someone in the car, who was also armed, fired back:

It’s not clear if Foster fired his AK-47 but there was another protester who was armed who fired at the vehicle:

Police are asking for photos and video of the confrontation:

Police say the driver fired after the gun was pointed at the car:

Earlier in the night, Foster gave an interview and said “people who oppose us are p*ssies and won’t do anything about it”:

