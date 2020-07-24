Guys, Dan Rather is having a problem. Can anyone help?

Few things are more humbling than trying to fold a fitted sheet. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 23, 2020

Fitted sheets he finds humbling and not one of the biggest journalism fails in modern history?

I can think of many, many things you’ve done that SHOULD have been humbling, Kenneth. For instance: pic.twitter.com/fFhz6phHBr — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 24, 2020

Anyway, here’s Twitchy favorite Mary Katharine Ham helping him out with a tutorial on folding a fitted sheet that relies heavily on the use of your middle fingers:

If this ended up being my contribution to everyone’s lives in this time, I’d be good with that. I have a method for this & it just requires using your middle fingers. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻Try it! https://t.co/MTedT7eztY https://t.co/y54jB0I5WY — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2020

No, seriously. You need to use your middle fingers to fold it properly. Have a watch:

No, seriously, I know how to fold a fitted sheet. Learn with me! (Slight content warning & apologies to my mom, who taught me, for teaching this with middle fingers.)https://t.co/MTedT7eztY — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2020

Or, there’s this alternative method:

Now, that’s how it’s done.

***