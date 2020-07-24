Guys, Dan Rather is having a problem. Can anyone help?
Few things are more humbling than trying to fold a fitted sheet.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 23, 2020
Fitted sheets he finds humbling and not one of the biggest journalism fails in modern history?
I can think of many, many things you’ve done that SHOULD have been humbling, Kenneth. For instance: pic.twitter.com/fFhz6phHBr
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 24, 2020
Anyway, here’s Twitchy favorite Mary Katharine Ham helping him out with a tutorial on folding a fitted sheet that relies heavily on the use of your middle fingers:
If this ended up being my contribution to everyone’s lives in this time, I’d be good with that. I have a method for this & it just requires using your middle fingers. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻Try it! https://t.co/MTedT7eztY https://t.co/y54jB0I5WY
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2020
No, seriously. You need to use your middle fingers to fold it properly. Have a watch:
No, seriously, I know how to fold a fitted sheet. Learn with me! (Slight content warning & apologies to my mom, who taught me, for teaching this with middle fingers.)https://t.co/MTedT7eztY
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2020
Or, there’s this alternative method:
Here you go… pic.twitter.com/Wq41vbBotF
— Kristina Kuzmic (@KristinaKuzmic) July 24, 2020
Now, that’s how it’s done.
