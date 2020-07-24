Guys, Dan Rather is having a problem. Can anyone help?

Fitted sheets he finds humbling and not one of the biggest journalism fails in modern history?

Anyway, here’s Twitchy favorite Mary Katharine Ham helping him out with a tutorial on folding a fitted sheet that relies heavily on the use of your middle fingers:

No, seriously. You need to use your middle fingers to fold it properly. Have a watch:

Or, there’s this alternative method:

Now, that’s how it’s done.

***

