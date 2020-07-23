Rep. Eric Swalwell is accusing Amb. Richard Grenell of hanging out with a Nazi on the “taxpayer’s dime”:

Except this was from a 4th of July party where all members of the German Bundestag were invited and the man in the photos is a member of the Bundestag so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯?

 

FWIW, the German politician is Petr Bystron, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party:

But can’t people, especially a sitting U.S. congressman, disagree with Bystron’s views without playing the Nazi card?

If only:

Rep. Swalweel then went on to argue with his critics:

