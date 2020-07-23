You see, only YOU have to wear a mask. People like Gov. Andrew Cuomo? They have their OWN RULES:

No social distancing, no mask. Hypocrisy at its finest. What is good for thee, is not good for me. @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/PbRlWim5RA â€” Nat Shupe (Parler @Nat) (@NatShupe) July 22, 2020

You see, if you elbow bump someone you donâ€™t need a mask. Or if you hug someone wearing a mask. Itâ€™s science:

And no mask & no social distancing pic.twitter.com/PnMdKVvkfx â€” Allen Wone (@awone123) July 21, 2020

DRAG HIM, JANICE:

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

Look in the mirror, clown:

There should be a national mask mandate. â€” Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

At least Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had the guts to admit, â€œwe messed upâ€œ:

Update: No mask and no quarantine:

"Cuomo said he wonâ€™t quarantine for 14 days once he returns to New York. Georgia is on New Yorkâ€™s quarantine list, but Cuomo said heâ€™s exempt as an essential worker."https://t.co/MZTCcYzfnc â€” Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 22, 2020

What a hack.

