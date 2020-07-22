There was an odd moment during the handoff from Tucker Carlson to Sean Hannity where it looked that Hannity was openly criticizing Carlson over a just-concluded segment on Jeff Bezos making money off of the pandemic. Have a watch:

And here’s Carlson’s entire segment:

Hannity later apologized “for any misunderstanding”:

All good? If so, at least we got this “awesome Tuckerface”:

