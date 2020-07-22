There was an odd moment during the handoff from Tucker Carlson to Sean Hannity where it looked that Hannity was openly criticizing Carlson over a just-concluded segment on Jeff Bezos making money off of the pandemic. Have a watch:
Tucker Carlson ended his show by criticizing the fact that Jeff Bezos has gotten richer during the pandemic.
Hands off to Sean Hannity who refutes him. pic.twitter.com/bspPD3Y5dF
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2020
And here’s Carlson’s entire segment:
Here was Tucker’s segment on Jeff Bezos that proceeded this exchange
pic.twitter.com/G3uYTytRpC
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2020
Hannity later apologized “for any misunderstanding”:
I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the fox audience. I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it.
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020
I was reiterating Tucker’s point on NOT being versus capitalism. I was in the chair one minute before airtime and I was specifically responding to the end of Tucker’s interview when he said he supported honest capitalism, I had not heard any of the other part of the interview.
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020
I was very clear I support capitalism. If someone is honestly providing goods and services people want, need, and desire I’m fine with that. If they capitalize on tragedy, that’s a different issue and I was very clear. I’ve seen no evidence of that. But if I do, watch out.
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020
All good? If so, at least we got this “awesome Tuckerface”:
Awesome Tuckerface moment! https://t.co/189s7bhCKf
— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 22, 2020
